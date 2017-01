Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) held its senior night Tuesday, meaning it would be the last time Collin Sexton would play on his high school home floor.

And he made it count.

The Alabama signee buried 11 threes—some ridiculously deep—on his way to 53 points and a 104-88 victory against Campbell (Smyrna, Ga.)

RELATED: Midseason ALL-USA Boys Basketball Player of the Year candidates

Check out highlights from the game below, courtesy of Hoop Diamonds.