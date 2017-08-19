VIDEO: Alabama sports anchor Mo Carter dons his own old football jersey to hype Week 1 coverage

There’s excitement for a big day, and then there’s WZDX sports director Mo Carter, whose enthusiasm about Alabama high school football knows no bounds. Well, almost no bounds.

Sports Director @MoCarterWZDX is so ready for football season that he wore his high school football jerseys on air w/ @HannahWZDX. #FDFN pic.twitter.com/lO7IlSatSg — RocketCityNow (@rocketcitynow) August 19, 2017

During his network’s first Friday night football session of the season, Carter kicked off proceedings by donning his own football jersey … from his actual high school playing days. The high school defensive back wore number 26 in Louisiana before walking on to the Southern University football team (where he switched to number 21).

Despite now being in his 30s, Carter can still slip back into his old high school duds for special occasions, and Friday night was just such an occasion for the sports director, who moved to WZDX in March 2016.

Whether he continues to sport his high school uni in future weeks remains to be seen. The good news is if he does, he also has a practice jersey from his days with the Mustangs of some high school in Southern Louisiana to mix and match with.