VIDEO: ALL-USA Defense selections and where they signed plus highlights

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA teams featured a large number of seniors who formalized their college commitments Wednesday on National Signing Day. Here are game highlights from those seniors:

FIRST TEAM

Shaun Wade, CB – Ohio State

Marvin Wilson, DT – Uncommitted

Bubba Bolden, S – USC

Anthony Hines III, LB – Texas A&M

Joshua Kaindoh, DE – Florida State

Richard LeCounte, S – Georgia

Nate McBride, ILB – Georgia

Dylan Moses, OLB – Alabama

Jeffrey Okudah, S – Ohio State

Jaelan Phillips, DE – UCLA

Jacoby Stevens, S – LSU

Pressley Harvin III, P – Georgia Tech

SECOND TEAM

Louis Acceus, OLB – North Carolina State

Baron Browning, OLB – Ohio State

AJ Epenesa, DE – Iowa

Willie Gay, OLB – Mississippi State

Darnay Holmes, CB – UCLA

Matt Lorbeck, ILB – Northern Illinois

Aubrey Solomon, DT – Michigan

Chase Young, DE – Ohio State

Trevor Denbow, P – Uncommitted