VIDEO: ALL-USA Defense selections and where they signed plus highlights

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA teams featured a large number of seniors who formalized their college commitments Wednesday on National Signing Day. Here are game highlights from those seniors:
FIRST TEAM
Shaun Wade, CB – Ohio State
Marvin Wilson, DT – Uncommitted
Bubba Bolden, S – USC
Anthony Hines III, LB – Texas A&M
Joshua Kaindoh, DE – Florida State
Richard LeCounte, S – Georgia
Nate McBride, ILB – Georgia
Dylan Moses, OLB – Alabama
Jeffrey Okudah, S – Ohio State
Jaelan Phillips, DE – UCLA
Jacoby Stevens, S – LSU
Pressley Harvin III, P – Georgia Tech
SECOND TEAM
Louis Acceus, OLB – North Carolina State
Baron Browning, OLB – Ohio State
AJ Epenesa, DE – Iowa
Willie Gay, OLB – Mississippi State
Darnay Holmes, CB – UCLA
Matt Lorbeck, ILB – Northern Illinois
Aubrey Solomon, DT – Michigan
Chase Young, DE – Ohio State
Trevor Denbow, P – Uncommitted