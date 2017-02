VIDEO: ALL-USA Offense selections and where they signed plus highlights

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA teams featured a large number of seniors who formalized their college commitments Wednesday on National Signing Day. Here are game highlights from those seniors:

FIRST TEAM

Tate Martell, QB – Ohio Sate

Cam Akers, RB – Florida State

Calvin Ashley, OT – Auburn

Wyatt Davis, OG – Ohio State

Najee Harris, RB – Alabama

Blake Haubeil, K – Ohio State

Josh Myers, OT – Ohio State

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR – Michigan

Foster Sarell, OT – Stanford

Trey Smith, OT – Tennessee

D’Andre Swift, ATH – Georgia

Jeff Thomas, WR – Miami

SECOND TEAM

Eno Benjamin, RB – Arizona State

Ty Chandler, RB – Tennessee

Jake Fromm, QB – Georgia

Tee Higgins, WR – Clemson

Austin Jackson, OT – Arizona State

Jerry Jeudy, WR – Alabama

Khalan Laborn, RB – Florida State

Alex Leatherwood, OT – Alabama

Walker Little, OT – Stanford

Colby Parkinson, TE – Stanford

Brandon Ruiz, K – Arizona State

Isaiah Wilson, OT – Georgia