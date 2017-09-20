VIDEO: An amazing, collaborative pick six from Michigan

What’s better than an interception for a touchdown?

How about an interception return for a touchdown that can be shared among teammates?

Lansing (Mich.) Catholic junior Joshua Kramer got into the spirit of giving during a 34-0 win over Eaton Rapids on Sept. 8. After making a nice interception and return, it looked like he might take the ball into the end zone.

Just before the goal line, though, he saw an opening … for senior teammate Gabe Lenneman.

Like any heady player, Lenneman was smart to follow the play and make a block as his teammate looked to score. While he may not have been expecting the lateral from Kramer, he was ready to catch it once the ball arrived.

After that, Lenneman did the rest, putting the exclamation point on a collaborative pick six that had “Team Defense” written all over it.