VIDEO: Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) girls soccer star McKenzie Geiger scored with wild 25-yard lob

When the Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) girls soccer team needs to get going, it gets behind McKenzie “Kenzie” Geiger.

The prior week has essentially been an extended case-in-point for that theory. First, the Jaguars eventually edged Valley, a talented conference rival, in a shootout after Geiger scored her teams only goal with a 45th-minute wonder strike where she created just enough space on the right flank, then lofted in a desperately deep lob from just more than 25 yards out.

The shot was pitch perfect, and it put Centennial out into a second half lead, before the Jaguars were eventually pegged back, leading to a shootout where the Jags emerged as 3-1 victors (making for a 2-1 final score in the game).

Days later, Centennial couldn’t keep up with rival Waukee, falling 3-1, in no small part because Geiger couldn’t get a strong, open shot.

None of that can take anything away from Geiger’s remarkable goal, or her team’s goals in the remainder of the season ahead. If the Jaguars are going to repeat, they’ll need plenty more from the silky, skilled junior.