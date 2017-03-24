VIDEO: Another insane Minnesota buzzer beater, this one from beyond half-court

What, exactly, is in the water in the Land of 10,000 lakes? Whatever it is, there have been two game-winning shots in as many days that we will put next to any in the country.

First, we had Sam Dubois of Champlin Park performing magic on Wednesday with the one-handed, off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer. Thursday night, sophomore guard Cade Goggleye of North Woods (Cook, Minn.) might have topped it.

In the Class A state quarterfinals at the University of Minnesota’s historic Williams Arena, North Woods led Central Minnesota Christian (Prinsburg, Minn.), 51-49. After Ethan Brouwer scored underneath to tie the game at 51-51, the stage was set for a jaw-dropping play.

And that’s what spectators got. No overtime here – just shock mixed with the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

Watch the video as Goggleye launches the ball from beyond half-court, then drop right to the floor in disbelief.

Many a spectator Thursday night channeled their inner Martin Scorcese, as there were some amazing angles of the improbable game-winner.

North Woods knocks out #3 seed Central MN Christian with a buzzer beater from Cade Goggleye #mshsl @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/gjfpl9jp8U — Jered Freudenberg (@JeredFreud) March 23, 2017

I don't believe what I just saw. Half court buzzer beater as North Woods beats CMCS at State. pic.twitter.com/YdMRtZtbIM — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) March 23, 2017

It’s a quick turnaround for North Woods as it moves on to play Goodhue in the state semifinals Friday afternoon. Whatever happens, it will be tough to top Thursday night’s miracle.