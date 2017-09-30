VIDEO: Another insane one-handed TD grab out of Ohio

Well, it would appear that there was more than just one ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch on Ohio television Friday night.

Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) tight end Jack McCracken provided the goods against Cincinnati’s La Salle High. Quarterback Mitch McKenzie found McCracken on fourth-and-6 from the opposing 14.

A sensational play, no doubt. Even more sensational when it came in the fourth quarter to put Moeller ahead. La Salle went on to rally for a 28-24 win.

But McCracken’s catch won’t be leaving the memory banks anytime soon.