VIDEO: Archbishop Bergan (Neb.) forces extra inning with straight steal of home when down to last strike

The quarterfinals of the Nebraska state baseball tournament featured one doozie of a contest when Fremont’s Archbishop Bergan faced off against Lincoln Southeast. While the final score reflected a 13-12 victor for Southeast, it was the Knights who turned in the game’s most memorable play, and perhaps the play of the entire Nebraska season, as well.

Trailing 11-10 with two outs and two strikes against the batter, Jeremy Neill, Archbishop Began’s Tyler Push took off from third base and came home on a straight steal of home to knot the game. The pitch on the play was called a ball.

Moments later Neill drove an RBI single down the line which gave the Knights the lead.

They couldn’t hold on, but that hardly diminished just how clutch Push’s steal of home was in the context of the game and the season.