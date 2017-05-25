VIDEO: Arizona commit Shareef O'Neal, Shaq's son, executes sweet between-the-legs dunk

My new go to in game dunk.. im done with the in game windmills pic.twitter.com/m9tT4TdGU4 — Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) May 25, 2017

Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, still has a year of high school basketball yet to play.

That doesn’t stop the Crossroads (Santa Monica, Calif.) rising senior from showing off some moves fit for a grown man.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 per the 247 Sports Composite, O’Neal has already committed to the University of Arizona.

As you can see in the above video, the 6-foot-7 power forward already has elite hops, making a between-the-legs dunk look rather effortless.

Perhaps he’s learned a thing or two from family friend and NBA great Tracy McGrady, who was in the house to see O’Neal’s dunk in person.

Uncle TMAC took time on his birthday to come teach me some things ✊🏾❤️#family pic.twitter.com/J986EPmuH6 — Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) May 25, 2017

While there may have been a time that Shareef’s famous father could execute the between-the-legs dunk, he often had a different tactic for throwing down.

That was on display when the four-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star played a pickup game last week.

To each O’Neal his own.