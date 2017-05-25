USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Arizona commit Shareef O'Neal, Shaq's son, executes sweet between-the-legs dunk

VIDEO: Arizona commit Shareef O'Neal, Shaq's son, executes sweet between-the-legs dunk

Video

VIDEO: Arizona commit Shareef O'Neal, Shaq's son, executes sweet between-the-legs dunk

Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, still has a year of high school basketball yet to play.

That doesn’t stop the Crossroads (Santa Monica, Calif.) rising senior from showing off some moves fit for a grown man.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 per the 247 Sports Composite, O’Neal has already committed to the University of Arizona.

As you can see in the above video, the 6-foot-7 power forward already has elite hops, making a between-the-legs dunk look rather effortless.

Perhaps he’s learned a thing or two from family friend and NBA great Tracy McGrady, who was in the house to see O’Neal’s dunk in person.

While there may have been a time that Shareef’s famous father could execute the between-the-legs dunk, he often had a different tactic for throwing down.

That was on display when the four-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star played a pickup game last week.

To each O’Neal his own.

, , , , , , Video

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home