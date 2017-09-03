VIDEO: Arizona team completes Hail Mary for thrilling eight-man victory

How about a game-winning Hail Mary in eight-man football in Arizona?

Well, we have it for you right here.

Williams High was leading 24-22 with seven seconds remaining. Bagdad had the ball and needed a miracle finish to win the game in a rematch of the 1A state title game last fall that Bagdad won 60-6.

No problem.

Senior quarterback Israel Loveall launched a deep pass that Scott Finnerty somehow caught between three defenders and ran into the end zone to pull out an improbable victory.

“I think I might have been the ninth guy to the end zone in celebration as we stole a victory against a very solid Williams Vikings team,” coach Dalton Mills said.

With a 24-22 lead, Williams drove into Bagdad territory in the final minute. Bagdad created a fourth-and-eight situation. Williams faked a punt and was stopped short of a first down.

But Bagdad had only seven seconds to pull a miracle.

A screen pass to Rio Delgado went for eight yards. He got out of bounds with 2.6 second left on his 43-yard line. That’s when Loveall launched the long pass that will be talked about in 8-man circles for a long time.

Contributing: Richard Obert, AZCentral