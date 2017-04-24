VIDEO: Arkansas flag football game includes incredible stiff arm

The all-girls form of football in high school may include flags rather than full contact tackling, but that hardly means that it’s a non-contact sport. Quite the opposite.

That was the easy and obvious takeaway from the highlight from Arkansas which you can see above. In a Fayetteville High intramural game featuring the Purple Bulldogs’ senior and junior class of girls at the school, a senior completely flattened an opposing defender who attempted to rush up and thwart a run, only to meet with a high knee instead.

Erin Conway, the Fayetteville senior who initially posted the clip on Twitter, included a hashtag of # concussionszn, though it’s not clear if the senior safety in training actually did suffer a concussion. Whether she did or not, she certainly absorbed one heck of a hit.

If nothing else, she should keep onlookers from claiming that flag football is just two-hand touch with some side streamers.