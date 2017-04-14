VIDEO: Avon (Ohio) outfielder Ryan Socha scales fence to pull in foul ball

Amherst topped Avon in an early season Southwestern Conference battle in Ohio, but it was an Avon player who stole the headlines with an excellent effort and clutch play.

Setting up in right field, Avon’s Ryan Socha came charging in for a foul ball. Then, when the batted ball was still a bit shallow and darting out of play he took matters into his own hands, scaling the fence to pull in a wild foul ball out for the Eagles.

Forget the final 1-0 scoreline and the fact that Avon was held to a pair of hits in the game. The afternoon belonged to Socha and his grab, even in the face of the Eagles’ first loss of the season.

Socha will have another chance to pull off the stupendous against Amherst later this season when the teams face off again, May 3.