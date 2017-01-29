VIDEO: Ball Bros. combine for 65 as Chino Hills rolls to No. 58 in a row

UCLA star freshman Lonzo Ball was in the house to watch his brothers and his former team, Chino Hills (Calif.) run its winning streak to 58 games with a 106-80 win against Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant) in the Rolling Hills Prep State Preview.

Chino Hills, ranked No. 5 in the Super 25, is 23-0 on the season and posted its 13th 100-point game. The 106 points Saturday came 24 hours after posting 124 against Damien (La Verne) on Friday night.

Wasatch entered the game at No. 16 in the Super 25.

LaMelo Bell had 33 points and made nine three-pointers. LiAngelo Ball had 32 points and six threes. Elizjah Scott had 26 points, including seven consecutively during a run in the second quarter, and 11 rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu had seven blocks.

As is often the case, Chino Hills jumped out quickly with a 14-4 edge and never trailed. The Balls had 17 of Chino Hills’ 27 points in the first quarter.

The win sets the stage for a showdown with Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) next weekend at the Nike Extravaganza at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.).