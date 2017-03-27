VIDEO: Basketball phenom Julian Newman keeps getting buckets

Yes, phenom Julian Newman just completed his freshman year. And yes, that was his fifth season of varsity basketball.

The 5-7 Newman, obviously, became the youngest player with both 1,000 and 2,000 points, and now he’s not far away from 3,000. He finished his season with more than 2,700 after averaging nearly 29 points per game for Downey Christian (Orlando).

Newman also averaged more than eight assists, nearly five rebounds and almost four steals.

Click above for a look at his mixtape from this season.