VIDEO: Bear Bryant's great-grandson Paul Tyson, a 2019 QB, impresses at spring game

Bear Bryant's great-grandson, Paul Tyson (@Paul_Tyson17), threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the @HuskyFast spring game win. pic.twitter.com/CNnNFi4PXj — Hudl (@Hudl) May 17, 2017

The great-grandson of Alabama coaching legend Paul “Bear” Bryant continues to make a name for himself.

Paul Tyson, a Class of 2019 quarterback from Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.), made his varsity debut in the team’s spring game vs. Cordova (Tenn.) on May 13 at Jacksonville State.

As you can see from the video above, Tyson’s a player we’ll be hearing about for some time. The rising junior threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the game. According to Scout, Tyson was “using his strong arm to hit targets both short and long en route to a dominant effort.”

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Tyson is a classic pro-style quarterback who has already received offers from Kentucky, Army, Connecticut and Jacksonville State.

While Kentucky is also a former head coaching stop of his great-grandfather, if Tyson’s strong play keeps up, don’t be surprised if Alabama scoops him up a couple of years from now. According to 247 Sports, the Crimson Tide’s interest is warm.

And if the video shows you anything, it is not just because there is a statue of his great-grandfather on campus.