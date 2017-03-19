VIDEO: Bishop Montgomery downs Mater Dei to move to California Open final

David Singleton had three three-pointers and 13 points in the fourth quarter to lift Bishop No. 9 Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) to a 60-53 victory against No. 11 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) in the Southern California Open Division Regional final on Saturday night.

Montgomery (30-2) now advances to face Woodcreek (Roseville) in the state title game next Saturday in Sacramento.

“In the fourth quarter, I just wanted to play my game, relax, stay calm, stay confident, trust my shot,” Singleton told The Los Angeles Times. “I work on it every day.”

Montgomery’s other star, Ethan Thompson also had a big fourth quarter and finished with 13 points. The Knights trailed by three entering the fourth.

Gianni Hunt had 12 points.

The final margin might be a bit misleading. Montgomery led by three with 28.2 seconds remaining, but Mater Dei (33-3) was called for fouls setting screens on the offensive end on consecutive possessions.