VIDEO: Bob Stoops' son Drake Stoops with the play of Week 2 on a Norman North (Okla.) TD catch-and-run

Bob Stoops may be retired from football, but that doesn’t mean the rest of his family is. His son proved that quite emphatically during Thursday night’s scrimmage against Westmoore.

An all-state wide receiver for Norman North (Okla.), near the Oklahoma campus where his father became a legendary coach, Drake Stoops is the open field playmaker and game-changer for Norman North. That’s true even in a game that doesn’t count on the season record.

Drake Stoops jukes the whole Jaguars defense. Then celebrates with both teams student sections #okpreps @HSFootballOK pic.twitter.com/k8Dtzta9bV — John McKelvey (@John_McKelvey) August 25, 2017

On the touchdown play you see above, Stoops slops free, then puts a crew of would-be tacklers in the spin cycle, before darting free again and then cutting off a final defender with some serious afterburners and old fashioned geometry, cutting him off with a more direct angle.

Speed, athleticism and intuitive smarts. Sounds like a player.

The younger Stoops holds scholarship offers from a handful of programs — Air Force, Ohio and Western Kentucky to name three — but not yet from the program his father resurrected. That may still change.

Gotta get it at all costs tonight #beatmustang pic.twitter.com/VsjbGHlOWD — Drake Stoops (@Drake_stoops) November 18, 2016

If it doesn’t? Then Stoops could still end up playing somewhere else. With the skills he’s showcasing on the field, he seems like precisely the kind of player that could haunt a major program from its own backyard.

Given the family’s connection to the program, it’s practically the program’s backyard in a literal sense.