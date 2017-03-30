VIDEO: Brawl breaks out in United Center concourse after McDonald's All-American Game

The signature event in high school basketball suffered a black eye of sorts Wednesday night.

After the McDonald’s All-American Game at Chicago’s United Center, a brawl broke out between attendees as seen in a video provided to the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the Sun-Times, the fight broke out in the 300-level concourse of the United Center after Wednesday’s game. About a dozen people can be seeing fighting in the video.

The game organizers released a statement afterward, obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Naturally, we are disappointed by this kind of activity, which runs counter to the spirit of the McDonald’s All-American Games. But we are equally grateful to the United Center Security team and the Chicago Police for restoring order. We refer all further questions to the Chicago Police.”

Chicago Police told the Sun-Times they were not notified of and did not respond to any fight reports at the United Center.

The national all-star game and showcase of high school basketball’s best traveled around the country to different locations for 33 years, but has been held at the United Center since 2011.

More than 10,000 fans attended the game on Wednesday, which featured Missouri-bound Michael Porter Jr. (17 points) being named MVP as the West edged the East, 109-107.