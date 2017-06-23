VIDEO: Brazilian Lucianinho is the reason clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid fight over 12-year-olds

Skills can be acquired and refined. Talent can not. When you find an elementary or middle schooler who has both you tend to take notice.

When that whippersnapper happens to be a Brazilian footballer (soccer player), you remember where you were the first time you saw him or her.

12-year-old Lucianinho has every tool in his locker to become Brazil's next sensation 🎯🇧🇷 (🎥 h/t Facebook/Lucianinh0) pic.twitter.com/Hvud1qzjVO — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 21, 2017

Meet Lucianinho, then take a look around to remember where you are. He’s that good.

At the tender age of 12, the product of the youth academy at Rio de Janiero power Flamengo is a multi-skilled freak show. He’s mesmerizing with the ball at his feet and strikes free kicks like Ronaldo or at least Danish one-time wunderkind Cristian Eriksen.

This highlight reel of Lucianinho’s greatest hits from the Brazilian youth pitches has hints of Lionel Messi with an exquisite shooting touch from distance.

He’s electric, and it would be absolutely no surprise if he eventually becomes a samba superstar. In fact, the biggest threat he faces may be what we’re doing right here: bringing massive media exposure to his personal development before he’s entirely ready for the spotlight.