VIDEO: Broken Arrow is back with another lip dub featuring tons of student athletes

Remember when Broken Arrow won the world with its fall 2015 lip dub video? They did it again, folks.

The 2017 edition of the Broken Arrow video went full classic rock and serious hi-fi resolution, which may sound like a self-contradiction, but trust us, it’s brilliant. It’s got the science teaching staff going off to weird science, the Tigers cheerleaders rocking Mickey, a faux cardio lifting class (complete with leg warmers!) channeling Flashdance, the entire athletic department coming together to nail AC/DC’s Back in Black and a really strong feel good wrap in Footloose.

Will the 2017 edition eclipse the insane 2 million views racked up by its predecessor? It’s too early to tell, but one thing is certain: It’s definitely a worthy successor.

Sidenote: Is it just us, or can Broken Arrow students really dance? There is a freakish amount of perfect coordination and athletic dance moves throughout these videos, and that can’t just be overlooked.

Again, bravo Broken Arrow. Maybe the school can just staff a full-time edit staff to crank out these every three weeks? We’re down.