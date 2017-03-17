VIDEO: Buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifts Ohio girls hoops team to state final

ICE IN THE VEINS- @kaschlabach was cold-blooded at the buzzer with the game-winning 3ptr! Hiland moves into the D4 State Title game. #Clutch pic.twitter.com/SScVUNe8iO — Storied Rivals® (@StoriedRivals) March 17, 2017

We don’t know about you, but we can’t get enough tournament buzzer beaters. And as the arenas get bigger, the stakes get higher.

Such was the case Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio at Ohio State’s Value City Arena. Playing hero in this instance was Hiland (Berlin, Ohio) junior guard Kennedy Schlabach.

You can see the buzzer-beating magic in the video below. As time winds down on the Division IV state semifinal against Ottoville, watch as Schlabach works her way to a good spot behind the 3-point line.

Morgan McMillen then drives to the basket before kicking the ball out to a wide-open Schlabach. With her shooting stroke, Schlabach does the rest, sealing a thrilling 44-41 victory with a “swish,” followed by a great deal of auditory elation from the Berlin Hiland faithful.

“I knew there wasn’t a lot of time left, but I honestly thought Morgan was going to shoot the ball. Once it got to me, I just let that thing fly,” Schlabach told The Courier afterward. “I had no other choice. Every kid dreams of that shot and just hitting it was unbelievable.”

Watch Hiland's buzzer beating 3 to send them to the D IV State Title Game on Saturday vs Waterford. @kaschlabach with nothing but net! pic.twitter.com/oEJQhuOcba — Storied Rivals® (@StoriedRivals) March 17, 2017

Hiland (28-1) advances to face Waterford in the state final, which won 37-35 on a buzzer beater of its own by Hayley Duff.