VIDEO: Cajon's Darren Jones shows how a tall WR can always foil a Hail Mary defense

San Mateo Serra thoroughly dominated Cajon, 38-14, to earn the CIF state championship Division 2-AA title, but it didn’t produce the play of the game, nay, of the entire California bowl slate.

That came on the final play of the first half, when Cajon quarterback Jayden Daniels rolled right and heaved the ball to the right side of the end zone, where his favorite target was waiting.

Somehow, despite being quadruple covered, Cajon receiver Darren Jones came down with the ball, and a huge touchdown. It didn’t hurt that he stands 6-foot-8.

The catch and subsequent extra point cut Serra’s halftime lead to 14-7, but Serra would take control after that. That’s good for Serra’s legacy, but Jones and Daniels will always have their Kordell Stewart-like memory.

“If the ball is there, I’m going to get it,” Jones told the Los Angeles Times.