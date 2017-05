Spencer Freedman, from Cal Supreme and Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), got the third session of Nike EYBL off to a good start Friday night.

A 5-11 point guard, Freedman finished with 26 points — eight threes on 8-for-11 from behind the arc — and a pair of free throws in Cal Supreme’s 72-63 victory against the Las Vegas Prospects.

Here are Freedman’s highlights via Courtside Films: