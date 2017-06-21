VIDEO: Calif. 8-year-old Kaleena 'Special K' Smith a basketball prodigy

Some basketball players look as if they have had a ball with them at all times since they were in a crib.

Southern Calif. 8-year-old Kaleena “Special K” Smith appears to fall into that group, if the above footage is any indication.

Smith has certainly earned her “Special K” nickname, as the youngster continually schools defenders while getting both herself and her teammates open with dazzling dribbling.

A member of the Eleate Sports 8-and-under boys team based out of Riverside, Calif., Smith’s talent for improvisation on the court seems to fall into the “you can’t teach that” category.

Keep an eye out for this girl wonder in the years to come.