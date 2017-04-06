VIDEO: Calif. basketball player does cartwheel, hits long 3-pointer in all-star game

Had to do a little some for the fans😂😂😎 #datknightlife pic.twitter.com/3XeMFwcGNS — ⏰2Go Night Knight!😴 (@LightKnightRKii) April 1, 2017

As winter turns to spring and many high school basketball careers have come to a close, what better place to leave a lasting visual imprint than in an all-star game? There are few places than an exhibition showcase to play a looser brand of basketball.

Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.) senior guard Ray Knight Jr. recognized as much when he did what you see in the above video.

During last Friday’s South Bay Senior All-Star Game in Torrance, Calif., Knight brought the crowd to his feet with a nifty cartwheel as he brought the ball up the court. He followed that up by burying a deep 3-pointer.

As Knight told the Daily Breeze, he was also honoring his fallen coach, Dwan Hurt. Hurt died in his sleep in November at the age of 53.

“It feels good to wear the Serra jersey one more time representing my coach, Dwan Hurt, who passed away earlier this season,” Knight told the Daily Breeze. “I had to do something for the fans.”

With a healthy amount of flair, the cartwheel-dribble-3-pointer combination provided a memorable way for Knight to end his high school hoops career.