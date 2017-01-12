VIDEO: Calif. freshman player hits game-winner from beyond half-court

Freshman Basketball game – San Clemente drains a 3 for the win…but wait, Trabuco with the half-court shot at the buzzer! #legends pic.twitter.com/YsXMUxY2e1 — Coach Ayers TH Track (@trabucotrack) January 12, 2017

The results of freshman basketball games may not always make the local paper. But sometimes, something can happen in one of those games that outdoes the varsity counterparts.

In Wednesday’s freshman game between California’s San Clemente and host Trabuco Hills (Mission Viejo, Calif.), the visitors tie the game at 42-42 on a nice 3-pointer with roughly 0:03 on the clock. The Mustangs waste little time in counter-punching, though, inbounding the ball to a guard who almost immediately heaves the ball from well beyond half-court.

And he drains it, giving the 45-42 win to Trabuco Hills.

A big tip o’ the cap to Trabuco Hills track and field coach J.T. Ayers, thanks to whom we have video of the fantastic play.

Sometimes, the freshmen get their chance to shine.