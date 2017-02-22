VIDEO: Calif. hoops team advances on dunk in final seconds, hasn't lost since jersey theft

Woods dunks Burbank basketball past No. 2 Crean Lutheran per @jefftsports https://t.co/lgGSd4leXp pic.twitter.com/wFp2Ta0TOo — Andrew J. Campa (@campadresports) February 22, 2017

Coaches often talk about teams peaking at tourney time, about the season’s plan all coming together.

Missing jerseys and put-back dunks at the buzzer might not always be what they have in mind, but whatever works, right?

We give you the Burbank (Calif.) boys basketball team. You may recall that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a son of California who was raised up the coast, had his jersey stolen after New England won Super Bowl LI over two weeks ago.

Burbank had a uniform heist case of its own, as senior Faraz Khandaker had his No. 15 jersey taken from his car recently.

Someone stole the jersey of Burbank High's Faraz Khandaker from his car a few weeks ago. The Bulldogs haven't lost since. He now wears No. 1 — myBurbank Sports (@myBurbankSports) February 22, 2017

That’s right. Four wins in a row for the Bulldogs since the top half of Khandaker’s uniform went missing and he began donning the No. 1.

The latest win, which came Tuesday night against Crean Lutheran in the CIF Southern Section Division III-AA quarterfinal, will be talked about for years to come.

As time wound down on a tie game, Cameron Sweeten’s potential game-winning layup rimmed out. As his shot popped out, Michael Woods leaped in the air in to dunk home the rebound just before the buzzer, all but giving Burbank the 52-50 win.

Say what?!!!Michael Woods follow up slam dunk game winner as time expires for the Burbank win 52-50. pic.twitter.com/3OgEfSmGYN — mcmenaminBHS (@mcmenaminBHS) February 22, 2017

HUGE SHOUTOUT to Mike Woods & @BurbankBoyHoops for Reppin' The 818 all the way into the CIF Semifinals!!!

• @Burbankbulldog • @jefftsports • pic.twitter.com/qvRtcBsnex — HSP Basketball (@HSP_Basketball) February 22, 2017

According to the Los Angeles Times, for the Bulldogs (22-8), it is their first time advancing to the sectional semifinals since 2010 and just the school’s third trip to the sectional semis in the last 50 years. They will face Rancho Mirage Friday night.

Clutch plays like Woods’ put-back slam can lift a team at the right time. A bit of superstition, as in the case of the missing jersey, can’t hurt either.