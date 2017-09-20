VIDEO: Calif. receiver does "Spider-Man" impression on one-handed grab, TD run

Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man, by our rough estimate, has been portrayed by 84 different actors on the big screen.

One Calif. football player appeared to make a bid to be the 85th Friday night.

On this catch from last Friday night’s 24-13 win over Redlands (Calif.) via Hudl, Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.) junior wide receiver Orlando Ornelas extends his right hand to make a sensational grab in stride.

To us, he looks like the aforementioned superhero extending his web.

That 67-yard connection between freshman quarterback Trilian Harris and Ornelas came on the game’s third play, a pass that went about 12 yards past the line of scrimmage but ended much further away than that.

Between the one-handed snag and the yards after the catch, Ornelas made a lasting impression. Almost like one a certain superhero would leave.