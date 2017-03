West Ranch High School (Santa Clarita, Calif.) pulled off what it says is the first triple play in baseball program history in a game against Agoura (Agoura Hills, Calif.).

Although Agoura won the game 11-7 during the Easton Tournament, West Ranch turned the rare 8-6-3 triple play. The ball was caught by the centerfielder, who threw it to the shortstop to get a runner who had strayed too far and then back to the first baseman to complete the triple play.