VIDEO: California (Calif.) wins with an acrobatic buzzer-beating tip shot off a miss of a wild attempted trey

Of all the buzzer beaters from the past week, few were as unique as the one that saw California High edge out Dougherty Valley.

With the game tied at 67, the Cal Grizzlies had an inbounds under the basket with just seconds remaining. After getting the ball in to swingman Arman Kermanizadeh on the perimeter, Kermanizadeh forced up a shot as he was boxed off toward the sideline. The shot sailed wide, but, miraculously, teammate Skylar Robinson was crashing the boards from exactly the right angle to be in the right place at the right time.

Robinson somehow made a clean catch of the missed jumper and put in a wild tip shot as the buzzer sounded for a 69-67 victory.

Was it the best buzzer beater of the season? Probably not. It certainly didn’t have the highest degree of difficulty relative to some of the deep bombs that we’ve already seen. What it did have was supreme timing and a remarkable knack for one teammate to be in precisely the right place at precisely the right time.