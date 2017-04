Cam Reddish, a 6-8 wing from the Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) is ranked as the No. 4 player overall in the Class of 2018.

He averaged 23.3 points per game last weekend for Team Final in the first weekend of the Nike EYBL, although Team Final went 1-3.

Among those with a close watch on him was the Duke coaching staff, including head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Here are some highlights courtesy of Hoop Diamonds.