VIDEO: Camden (N.J.) closes its gym in grand fashion - with a buzzer beater

For a gym’s closing act, you couldn’t get a much better moment than what Camden (N.J.) senior John Evans provided Tuesday night.

With a new school and new gymnasium in the works, this was the last game ever played at Dajuan Wagner Court at Clarence Turner Gymnasium. The gym has seen the likes of Wagner, who scored 100 points in a game in 2001, and other NBA players such as Wagner’s father, Milt, and Billy Thompson.

In the closing seconds of the NJSIAA/ShopRite South Jersey, Group 2 Tournament final, Evans cemented his place in Camden lore. With the game tied in overtime with 6.2 seconds remaining, 40-40, Evans got the ball then went to the top of the arc, beat two defenders and scored the runner in the lane at the buzzer to give the top-seeded Panthers a 42-40 over second-seeded Haddonfield.

“Coach (John Valore) said ‘John, take us home.’ I told coach ‘This game is over. It wasn’t going to another overtime,’’’ Evans told the Courier-Post. “Once I saw how they came out after the timeout, I had to go. … I made it my destiny to make the winning shot.

“It felt good. I kept my word to my coaches, to my team that I was going carry them on my back and take them to the promised land. That’s what I’m doing and I’m not going to let up.”

For Camden, it marked its fifth consecutive sectional title. The Panthers advance to the state semifinals to face Rumson-Fair Haven on Thursday at Perth Amboy.

And Evans was the one who made it happen in the last game at the historic gym.