Can anyone explain how this punt rolled a full 50 yards down the field?

Friday’s Illinois high school playoff game between Morris Community and Al Raby was a one-sided affair, with Morris rolling to a comfortable, 43-8 victory. That’s not to say there weren’t any highlights for Raby, though. There was at least one.

The punt you see below from MaxPreps was delivered by Raby and includes what may be the most miraculous roll for a punt in American football history. After booting the ball, Raby saw it bounce first at the team’s own 43 yard line. It then proceeded to roll down the field. All the way down the field.

What kind of sorcery is this 🤹‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/maQT8C4jiF — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 20, 2017

When it finally stopped, Raby had downed the kick at the Morris 7 yard line, some 50 yards after it first touched down. That’s a miraculous kick, but it also begs some serious questions. Most notably: Why did the ball roll the way it did?

There are at least a couple of hypotheses. It could be particularly hard artificial turf, combined with a particularly strong wind rushing across an exposed surface. That’s the most likely possibility. Perhaps the field was somehow slightly slanted? Perhaps.

Whatever the reason, the punt became one of the most memorable in recent years of high school football. We’re not sure why Raby senior Dq Smith waved his arms like a fan behind the rolling ball, but it certainly worked. We’ll just have to see if someone picks up the mantle and does it themselves next year.