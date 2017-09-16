VIDEO: Capital (W. Va.) knocks off Cabell Midland with wild 65-yard TD catch on final play

The Capital (W. Va.) football game against Cabell Midland (W. Va.) was widely recognized as the game of the week in the state of West Virginia. It didn’t disappoint.

The two teams faced off in a dogfight of a game in which both teams had a chance to win within the final 10 seconds alone, with Capital finally coming out on top on the strangest play of the night.

OH MY. Anthony Pittman to the house on an untimed down to end the game. FINAL: Capital 55, Cabell Midland 49. CRAZY #wvprepfb pic.twitter.com/K9jsznK3lY — Tom Bragg (@TomBraggSports) September 16, 2017

With the game tied at 49 and 9.8 seconds remaining, Cabell Midland got the ball to Capital’s 17-yard-line, just in time to attempt a game-winning field goal.

That would have been the straightforward way for the game to end, but it wasn’t to be. Cabell Midland kicker Cameron Grobe missed the 34-yard attempt. Then Cabell Midland was flagged for defensive pass interference on what would have been the final play, which gave Capital the ball at it’s own 35 for one untimed down.

That’s when the miraculous happened. Capital quarterback Kerry Martin lofted a deep pass downfield for wide receiver Anthony Pittman along the left sideline. Pittman was double-covered and the pass fell short, but Cabell-Midland’s defensive backs played the pass for an interception. That was a crucial mistake, with the pass slipping right through one defensive back’s hands and into the waiting grasp of Martin, who just had to pivot, sprint and celebrate the wildest of endings in a 55-49 Capital win.