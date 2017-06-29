VIDEO: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald imparts some wisdom at The Opening

Focus on the two things you CAN control.

1. Attitude

2. Effort

– @LarryFitzgerald, 10-Time NFL Pro Bowler pic.twitter.com/YvoY3iGbxr — The Opening (@TheOpening) June 28, 2017

Many of the country’s top football prospects descended upon the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., on Wednesday for The Opening Finals 2017. The invite-only event will be held through Monday, July 3, featuring a variety of competition-based events that include a 7-on-7 tournament, a lineman competition, and a Nike training camp.

Before getting into the competition, though, the young athletes got some sage advice from a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Upon arrival Wednesday, the players got a visit from standout Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The 33-year-old Fitzgerald imparted some knowledge learned over 14 years in the NFL and many more involved in the game.

Wake up with some wisdom from the great @LarryFitzgerald. pic.twitter.com/xMjxh6ln8d — The Opening (@TheOpening) June 29, 2017

“Football’s one of those sports that you’re going to rely on other people, so you have to be able to allow people to trust you, and the way people trust you is by being consistent, being accountable, being reliable, being somebody who’s dependable,” Fitzgerald said in the video posted to Twitter by @TheOpening. “Nobody knows you all like you know yourself. You know the person you are, you have to have firm belief in what you are and who you are as a person. And that’s going to be challenged over the course of your life, not just in athletics, but in life in general. “If you have an opportunity to ask a question or learn something, never pass that moment up. Be intellectually curious. Always try to advance yourself, better yourself. “If you bring great effort, if you bring a positive attitude every single day, with you guys’ ability, the sky’s the limit.”

A former standout at the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, Minn., before becoming an All-American at Pittsburgh and a 10-time Pro Bowler with the Cardinals, Fitzgerald was also the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2016.

Before hearing from Fitzgerald, though, the prospects got a chance to show off some of their new gear upon arrival at Portland International Airport.

The playmakers are here. Welcome to Oregon, fellas. pic.twitter.com/CTU2j2oSv6 — The Opening (@TheOpening) June 28, 2017

According to the 247 Sports Composite, 30 of the 166 athletes in attendance are five-star recruits, with another 114 being four-star guys.

Monday’s 7-on-7 championship will be televised on NFL Network. Eventually, some of these players will find themselves on that network for different reasons. On Wednesday, Fitzgerald was in Oregon helping to pass the torch.