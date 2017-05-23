VIDEO: Carmel Catholic (Ill.) star Austin Ehren literally flies over CF wall to steal HR

OK, now we’ve seen it. Here’s your catch of the year.

The teen seen morphing into Superman in the highlight above is Austin Ehren, the center fielder for Carmel Catholic in the Chicago suburbs. During a recent game against local rival St. Viator, Ehren found himself racing back to track down a deep drive from Notre Dame tight end commit Cole Kmet.

Ehren eventually ran out of real estate within the park, so he had to go further afield to make the catch. In this case, that meant literally leaping on top of, and then over, the center field wall.

Yes, Ehren held on to the ball, so the out counted.

The big-time grab helped limit St. Viator in what eventually wrapped as a mercy rule shortened game; Carmel won, 17-5. Kmet finished the game 2-for-3, which just underscores what a great play Ehren made in the field. He didn’t just impress his teammates and fans, he also robbed an opponent of what should have been his best hit of the day, and one of his best of the season.