By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 11, 2017

Is Carmelo Anthony’s 10-year-old son Kiyan the next LeBron James Jr.?

We kid, but the younger Anthony, like LeBron’s little one, is already showing a striking resemblance to his NBA-star father.

Check out the videos to see some of Kiyan’s moves.

Thanks to For The Win for bringing this story to our attention.