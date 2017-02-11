VIDEO: Carson Rentz downs STM with buzzer-beating 3

Dell Rapids snapped a four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion Saturday afternoon against St. Thomas More.

His team down by 1 and precious seconds melting off the clock, junior guard Carson Rentz ran the ball down the left wing for the Quarriers. The first arriving Cavalier flushed Rentz towards the middle of the floor where he encountered a wall of defenders.

With no open passing lanes and time winding down, Rentz faked to his right, then stepped back and calmly threw up a 3.

His shot arched high in the air before falling through the hoop as the buzzer sounded.

Dell Rapids 53, St. Thomas More 51.

Carson Rentz for the win. Dell Rapids wins 53-51. #sdpreps https://t.co/pvy9CVHwI8 —

Ryan Deal (@RyanDeal_DR) February 11, 2017

Rentz finished with nine points.

