VIDEO: Cassius Stanley adds another crazy dunk to his highlight reel

Harvard Westlake basketball star Cassius Stanley may just be able to live up to the hype, and then some.

The star at Harvard-Westlake (Westlake Village, Calif.) is ranked as the No. 9 sophomore basketball player in the country – including the second-best shooting guard and the second overall California recruit.

Stanley’s most dangerous soaring through the air, as he showed again Wednesday night as Harvard-Westlake beat Loyola. His latest was captured by former NBA player Jason Collins.

This is why there's a sellout crowd tonight to watch #HarvardWestlake beat #Loyola. This kid is a sophomore in high school. #CassiusStanley pic.twitter.com/2FEIx2TPTv — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) January 5, 2017

He’s lethal with the ball in his hands, a threat to pull up from almost anywhere beyond half court. Driving through the lane, once he leaves his feet, he’s a threat to dish to one of his teammates or find a seam for a layup.

When he doesn’t have the ball, make sure a man is tight on him. One nod of his head towards the basket, and teammates will toss it in the vicinity of the basket, trusting Stanley can catch it and slam the alley oop home.

The scary thing is, he rarely works on his dunking skills.

“It just came easy the summer going into sixth grade,” he said. “I just started dunking. My mom ran track, so I don’t really have to work much on my athleticism.”

Contributing: USA TODAY High School Sports