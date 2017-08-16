VIDEO: Céline Dion dances in stands while cheering on 16-year-old son in a Vegas youth hockey game

Céline Dion’s son, Rene-Charles Angelil, is a member of the Vegas Golden Knights U-16 hockey club in Las Vegas, where his mother still lives and sometimes performs on the Strip. Apparently what she enjoys doing even more than performing herself is watching her son perform on the ice, and cheering from the stands all the while.

Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week. pic.twitter.com/NPSZgAZxQs — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) August 15, 2017

Dion flexed her best Mom dance moves in the stands during a recent Golden Knights game, sporting her son’s jersey on top of what appears to be a double sweatshirt, celebrating like a good Quebecois should. Just because she lives in the desert and not Eastern Canada doesn’t mean she can’t celebrate hockey in the best of fashions, particularly when her son is involved.

Of course, as noted by SB Nation’s James Dator, the best part about Dion’s in-stands dancing is that it’s entirely appropriate. In no way is she undermining officials or coaches, or adding pressure to her son. She’s cheering and having fun, all while making the most of her time away from work.

She’s enjoying her son as he enjoys what he loves to do. All parent should be so principled, and lucky.