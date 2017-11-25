VIDEO: Central Valley Christian QB Eric Dragt slips out of series of open field tackles en route to end zone

It wasn’t the most critical touchdown of the playoffs anywhere, but it was one of the most elusive.

TOUCHDOWN! CVC. Backup QB Eric Dragt with some nifty moves, scrambling for a 42-yard score. 50-0 Cavaliers. 3Q. pic.twitter.com/A7XGFyKwRy — Vongni Yang (@Vongni) November 25, 2017

With Central Valley Christian leading Bakersfield North, 50-0, in the California Central Section Playoffs, CVC’s backup quarterback, Eric Dragt, delivered the play of the game, if not the season. With CVC holding the ball at the North 42 yard line, Dragt was chased out of the pocket and scrambled to the right sideline. After buying enough time to throw the ball downfield, he instead ad libbed and decided to scramble.

What a scramble it was.

First, he eluded both a linebacker and a pair of defensive linemen near the first down marker, spinning out of one surefire tackle to keep the play alive. He took three more strides along the right sideline before skip running through a gap and sprinting back in toward the center of the field, then darting back out toward the corner and rushing in for another CVC touchdown.

The game was never much closer than that, but it still stood as a remarkable play in and of itself for a CVC team that moved on to the Central Section Division 4 final.