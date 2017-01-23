VIDEO: Check out Indiana PG Alia Martin go around the world on layup in the paint

This is a pretty, pretty smooth little layup by Brebeuf Jesuit star Alia Martin.

A senior point guard for the Braves, as dug up first by MaxPreps, Martin cut into the lane against Cardinal Ritter and weaved through traffic by slipping the ball behind her back and then putting in a slick layup, leaving many in the stands erupting in applause and excitement about her bucket.

The season’s best highlight (to this point) came in a 55-40 loss to Cardinal Ritter earlier in January, though that — and Brebeuf’s larger struggles with a 3-15 overall record — to little to dim the bright talent of the point guard, who is likely to focus on soccer once she graduates; Martin was named the 2016 Girls Player of the Year by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.

Here’s hoping we get to see at least one more wild play on the break from Martin later this year. It’s certainly a fun way to keep tabs on Indiana girls basketball.