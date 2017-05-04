VIDEO: Check out Kobe Bryant's daughter draining a pretty familiar turnaround J

Happy Birthday to this lil lady. My Gigi!! #lilmamba #tesoro #11 A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on May 1, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Kobe Bryant has a rather large house, in which he built a training gym complete with a regulation basketball hoop. Now that he’s retired, Bryant’s hoop is getting more work from his progeny.

That’s Kobe’s 11-year-old daughter Gianna, lining up a turnaround jumper. The proud father posted the clip on Gianna’s 11th birthday, marking her as #lilmamba.

Gianna is still three years away from high school basketball, so there’s even more time to refine her jumper. She’s already got the right number on her back to rock it like her Dad.