VIDEO: Check out this insane practice windmill from in-state Clemson commit Clyde Trapp

Batten the hatches! Here comes Clyde Trapp Jr.!

That’s Trapp throwing down in the video above, making absolute mincemeat out of a teammate who served as a stand-in defender during a practice. To call the dunk powerful would be a massive understatement. It was a thorough, thorough poster dunk.

Trapp is rated as a three-star shooting guard prospect, and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of South Carolina. He’s 6-foot-5, and used all of his frame to get his outstretched arm just inches above the rim to finish his flush.

As for his action on the floor, Trapp’s Lower Richland squad is off to an impressive start, racking up a 12-3 record with just five regular season contests remaining. Now, if he happens to throw down a dunk like this in one of those remaining games, the entire gym might explode out of sheer excitement.