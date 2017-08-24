VIDEO: Check out this sweet one-handed INT out of Alaska

Why use two hands when you only need one?

While maybe not a philosophy shared by football coaches these days, sometimes one hand is all a guy needs to make a spectacular play. Last Saturday in the Last Frontier, Roy Tupou proved as much.

Watch below, as the Thunder Mountain (Juneau, Alaska) senior defender anticipates a throw during his team’s game against Kodiak. He drops back in coverage and, as the ball floats toward him, pops his right hand in the air as if he’s done it 1,000 times.

The return isn’t so bad either, as Tupou takes the ball from the Thunder Mountain 49 yard line to about the Kodiak 12 before being tripped up. It was apparently the second big play of the night for Tupou, who also returned a fumble for a touchdown early in the 14-7 victory.

He may have used two hands for that scoop and score, but based on his INT, one can’t be too sure.