VIDEO: Check out this wild, tip-drill Richard LeCounte III interception from Army Bowl practice

That's an INT for #UGA commit Richard LeCounte, covering 5-star Donovan Peoples-Jones in the end zone #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/gA4ZytdfVw — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) January 5, 2017

Richard LeCounte III is having himself a week down in Atlanta.

While recruiting sagas that include adjusted flight schedules have dominated attention, LeCounte has been doing big boy things in practice like blocking a superstar wide receiver DeVonta Smith entirely over the benches and, now, coming down with this tip-toe interception off a Donovan Peoples-Jones tip.

The referee in the right side of the end zone signaled an incompletion on the play, but Rivals.com’s Josh Hemholdt, who captured the highlight on video, may be right; it sure looked like LeCounte toe-dragged his left foot before his right was out of bounds, which would make it a clean interception.

Either way, it’s a play that was entirely made by LeCounte’s dogged determination. First, he forced Peoples-Jones by bodying him off, then tipping the ball to himself and bringing it down. It was really something.