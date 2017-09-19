VIDEO: Check out this Wisconsin school resource officer leading a wild fan cheer during Friday night football game

School resource officers (SROs) are traditionally known for being a buzzkill, cracking down on potential violence or discord in school hallways. That’s precisely what it appeared the Appleton East (Wis.) SRO Jack Taschner was doing on Friday night during Appleton East’s Friday night crosstown rivalry game with Appleton North.

Oh, how the fans were mistaken.

After approaching the head of the student section, SRO Taschner took center stage for an elaborate choreographed routine that mimicked driving in a high speed chase and checking on potentially rowdy teens.

It was a heck of a routine, and one which rightfully gained attention from all corners of social media, from far beyond Wisconsin.

Unfortunately for Appleton East, Taschner’s routine was the de facto highlight from the school’s Friday night face off, with Appleton North running away with a 49-7 victory.