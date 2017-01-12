VIDEO: Chino Hills (Calif.) DE brings down house with deep 3-pointer

After fans waited in line for over three hours Tuesday night to see California power Chino Hills in its Baseline League opener against Damien (La Verne, Calif.), they got the show they had hoped for.

Those fans, however, may have saved their biggest cheers for an unlikely moment.

Senior Grant Trueman was a standout defensive lineman for the Huskies’ football team, but his time on the floor is limited for an unbeaten Chino Hills squad that is currently ranked No. 2 in the in the national Super 25 computer rankings.

RELATED: Fans lined up for more than 3 hours to see Chino Hills (Calif.) basketball

During Tuesday night’s 119-84 win, though, the biggest cheers weren’t for phenoms LaMelo or LiAngelo Ball or for Elizjah Scott or Onyeka Okongwu. They were for Trueman, who pulled up from 30 feet a la Stephen Curry and drained the deep 3-pointer to send the capacity crowd (and his teammates) into hysterics.

His celebration that included the fake guns to the holster and the “Shhhhh” celebration only added to the fun.

Grant Trueman has STEPH CURRY RANGE!!! Pulls up from THIRTY with EASE!! VIDEO: https://t.co/B2KYIhD1QK pic.twitter.com/vZQd2ZBAad — BallerVisions (@BallerVisions) January 11, 2017

Here is the crowd-pleasing shot from a couple of other angles.

Chino Hills went dummy on the bench after Grant Trueman hit this deep three bomb 😂 @granttrueman55 @basketball_chhs pic.twitter.com/rT2lP5p0qs — IE Dreamers (@iedreamers) January 11, 2017

On the gridiron, the 6-3, 250 pound Trueman amassed 87 total tackles with 14 sacks this fall after coming up with 65 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2015. He is being recruited by a host of programs that include Cornell, Columbia, Stetson, Valparaiso, and University of San Diego and a host of others, according to Recruiting News Guru.

Tuesday night, though, it was Trueman’s range on the hardwood that nearly brought the house down.