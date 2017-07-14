VIDEO: Class of 2020 G Jacobi Wright drains game-winning half-court shot at Peach Jam

The buzzer beater of the 2017 Peach Jam arrived, it just wasn’t at the level most were watching, or from one of the players one might have expected.

Instead, it was Class of 2020 guard Jacobi Wright, a York Prep student from South Carolina, who drained a near-miraculous game-winner for Team CP3 in the 15-U division in North Augusta, S.C.

Trailing 68-67 to the Texas Titans with just seconds remaining on the clock, Wright received the ball with just enough time to work just inside the half-court line. Uncontested, he rose and fired a deep three that somehow went in.

The bucket was good for a 70-68 victory and sent his teammates sprawling on to the court to celebrate with the sudden hero, who may be shooting his way to national prominence at a very opportune time.